Dope test for 'Chitta' mandatory in HP police hiring

Shimla, July 29 (PTI) A doping test for 'Chitta' will now be mandatory during police recruitment in Himachal Pradesh and newly recruited government employees will be required to submit an undertaking stating they do not consume the synthetic drug, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, officials said.

During the meeting, police, social justice and empowerment and health departments gave detailed presentations on the measures being taken to combat drug abuse in the state.

The chief minister said strict action would be taken against any government employee found involved in drug-related activities.

"The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards the drug menace and is fully committed to protecting the youth from falling victim to drug abuse," Sukhu said.

He underlined the need for coordinated efforts to dismantle drug networks.

According to a statement issued here, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases in Himachal Pradesh constitute nine per cent of total cases, significantly lower than Punjab's 20 per cent.

Under the present government's tenure, properties worth Rs 42.22 crore belonging to persons involved in drug-related activities have been attached. Also, 44 detention orders have been issued and executed under the PIT-NDPS Act, it added.

The health department has been asked to strengthen efforts related to capacity building, awareness generation, treatment, counselling, follow-up and rehabilitation of persons affected by substance abuse.

Integrated Rehabilitation Centres (IRCs) have been set up in Kullu, Hamirpur, Nurpur and Una and a new project with an outlay of Rs 14.95 crore will be implemented to establish similar centres at all district headquarters under the state action plan of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The chief minister also directed Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Panchayati Raj Institutions, civil society organisations and the education department to participate actively in spreading awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse.

He stressed the need for a coordinated approach among departments to combat substance abuse and also called for regular interstate border monitoring to prevent drug trafficking. PTI BPL OZ OZ