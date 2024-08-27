Dotasara holds meeting with party leaders on upcoming assembly bypolls

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Tuesday held a meeting on the upcoming bypolls with party leaders and workers of Deoli-Uniara and Khinvsar assembly constituency.

The meeting was held at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) war room in which Dotasra also took feedback from the leaders.

The Congress's state unit chief said district presidents and senior leaders should organise meetings at the mandal and block level in the assembly constituencies where bypolls are to be held to reach out to voters.

"All the leaders and workers will have to be fully active in the constituency and communicate with people and expose the failures of the BJP government of Rajasthan and the central government among the public," Dotasra said.

PCC general secretary and spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said meetings of leaders from Jhunjhunu and Dausa constituencies will be held on Wednesday.

The bypolls are being held after five assembly seats -- Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar, and Chaurasi -- fell vacant as the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently held general elections. PTI SDA SKY SKY