Dotasra holds meeting on assembly bypolls in Rajasthan with party leaders in Dausa, Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) In view of the upcoming by-elections in six assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra held separate meetings with prominent party leaders and workers of Jhunjhunu and Dausa seats on Wednesday.

Dotasra gave instructions to activate the organisation in view of the assembly bypolls, asking leaders to make efforts to connect with the people.

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief said district presidents and block presidents should contact all the former office bearers and former public representatives residing in the area and involve them in the activities of the organisation and motivate them to play an active role in the party.

He said that soon a rally will be organised at the district level, for which the district Congress committee and the block and mandal committees should start preparing. The party's agents should work responsibly so that no name is left out or no wrong name is added in the voter list, he said.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said that on Thursday, the Congress state president will hold an important meeting of the division and district in-charge officials of the Rajasthan PCC and the presidents of district Congress committees in the war room of state Congress committee. PTI AG SKY SKY