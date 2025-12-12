Double bonanza for fans as Rajinikanth celebrates 75th birthday & 50 years in cinema

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) It’s a double bonanza for the fans of Superstar Rajinikanth. Their legend celebrates his 75th birthday on Friday, which, incidentally marks his 50 years in cinema as well.

Not surprisingly, the day turned into a carnival for fans and the film industry alike, with special film re-releases, music shows and themed parties marking 50 years of the iconic actor’s journey in cinema.

Political honchos, including Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin, took to X to convey their wishes to the legend.

"Rajinikanth = A charm that triumphs over age," CM Stalin said.

Wishing his "friend who has captivated audiences from six to sixty for half a century", the CM said, "May he continue to deliver many more successful works and keep his flag of victory flying high with the love and support of the people".

Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, called the superstar, the "unshakable sovereign of Tamil cinema".

He also said Rajnikanth’s uber-famous "style" turns cinema halls into festive arenas.

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close confidante V K Sasikala took to X to convey her "joyful and heartfelt" wishes to her "dear brother" Rajinikanth.

Sasikala said she feels "immense pride reflecting on his simple approach and his noble character of treating everyone equally and valuing friendship with all".

To celebrate the double milestone, Rajinikanth’s blockbuster ‘Padayappa’ stormed back into theatres globally, in a remastered 4K version, on Friday.

Overjoyed fans thronged the theatres to celebrate their "god", in usual early-morning "FDFS-style": with cut-outs, milk abhishekams and firecrackers. Cinema chains and single screens in Tamil Nadu and overseas reported strong advance bookings.

In some corners of the world, like in Singapore, the 1992 hit ‘Annamalai’ has also returned in 4K and Dolby Atmos, with special shows clubbed as part of "50 Golden Years of Rajinism" events, giving fans a double dose of nostalgia on the big screen.

Trade circles and fan clubs projected both re-releases as a tribute to Rajinikanth’s enduring box-office pull across generations.

In Chennai, the Mecca for Rajnikanth fans, the day has just begun. Various events, like the marquee "Thalaivar 75 | Rajini Hits", a four-hour live concert featuring band Chords & Strings performing hit songs from Rajinikanth films, are being held so that fans can turn up in themed T-shirts or sporting signature styles from his films.

The city’s nightlife too has joined the festivities with Rajinikanth-themed parties like ‘Superstar Birthday’ and ‘Thalaivaa 75’ nights, promising DJ sets, live acts and visuals built around Rajinikanth’s most popular on-screen moments.

Underlining the star’s deep pop-cultural imprint, across Tamil Nadu, fan associations organised welfare activities, cake-cuttings and screenings, while crowds gathered outside the actor’s residence to wish him on the landmark birthday.

Apart from politicians, Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from fans and colleagues, as the hashtags linked to his 75th birthday, Padayappa’s return and 50 years in cinema became the trends of the day. PTI JR ADB