Double-decker bus overturns in UP's Budaun; driver dead

Budaun (UP), May 20 (PTI) A private double-decker bus overturned here early Tuesday, leaving the driver dead and over 30 passengers injured, several of them seriously, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 am near Dehmu village on Kachhla Road in Ujhani area when the bus was on way to Jaipur from Bareilly, they said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh, the bus was carrying around 55 passengers, including women and children.

All injured passengers were taken to the Community Health Centre in Ujhani and the Government Medical College in Badaun.

The bus driver, identified as Sultan (48), succumbed to injuries during treatment. Some of the seriously injured have been referred to Saifai Medical College, while those with minor injuries have been discharged.

The families of the injured and deceased have been informed. Local authorities, including the District Magistrate and SSP, visited the accident site and later met the injured at the hospital.

Postmortem procedures for the deceased driver are underway.