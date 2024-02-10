Double decker road to come up between Kon-Shilphata to overcome traffic woes: CM Shinde

Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) A double-decker road will be built to mitigate traffic woes in Kalyan area of Thane district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

The double decker road between Kon and Shilphata will alleviate traffic congestion in the area permanently, he said while addressing a property exhibition programme of MCHI.

The state government is committed to addressing the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation of areas around Mumbai and Thane and will build flyovers and new roads, the CM said.

He also said his government was taking all steps to boost affordable housing, adding that demands of the construction sector were being met quickly. PTI COR BNM BNM