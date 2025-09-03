Double delight: Pune hosts Twins' Meet, siblings share fun insights

Pune, Sep 3 (PTI) Identical smiles, mirrored gestures, matching outfits and twin-themed songs from popular films lit up an event where more than 50 pairs of siblings came together for Pune's first Twins' Meet.

The unusual congregation saw twins of all ages - from toddlers in playful costumes to silver-haired seniors - joining in the celebration of their unique bond during the meet, held as part of the 37th Pune Festival on Tuesday.

The sight of so many identical pairs turned the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir into a spectacle of doubles, with clowns welcoming participants in a fun-filled manner.

"It was a rare and fascinating experience. The programme presented both constitutional and scientific perspectives about twins," said noted litterateur Dr Shripal Sabnis, who inaugurated the event where entertainment and awareness about such siblings blended seamlessly.

Participants ranged from one-year-old toddlers to septuagenarians.

"The objective of the Twins' Meet was to celebrate togetherness, identity and joy of twins and their families," said Pravin Walimbe, the brain behind the initiative.

"Besides entertainment, the meet also focused on scientific awareness about twins. We invited siblings from Pune as well as special guests - Thasleena and her brother - from Kodinhi village in Kerala, popularly known as the World Capital of Twins," he added.

Thasleena (37), currently sarpanch of Kodinhi, was invited at the event as a representative of the village.

The idea behind the meet was to highlight a theme that is unusual, scientific and socially engaging. "This meet created a sense of community among twins and their families, Walimbe said.

An announcement was also made to set up a "Twins' Club" in Pune, he said.

Thasleena, who was felicitated at the event, said, "Our village is known worldwide, but the scientific reasons for so many twin births there remain unclear despite several studies since the first recorded case in 1949. We are very happy to be a part of this unique congregation, which created an atmosphere of joy and bonding." On stage, a portrait of mythological twins Luv and Kush reminded the audience of how deeply the twin motif runs in India's cultural memory, Walimbe noted.

The event featured both light-hearted moments and serious discussions.

Clowns from the Rambo Circus greeted twins at the entrance, while the cultural programme included short films on twins, an audio-visual presentation of some of the iconic twin-themed songs from Bollywood films like "Ram Aur Shyam", "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Judwaa", "ChaalBaaz" and "Angoor", and a feature film on Kodinhi village.

Personal anecdotes by twin sisters Padmaja Joshi and Dr Tanuja Javadekar evoked laughter as they recalled incidents of mistaken identity.

Siblings Pushpa Desai and Snehalata Athlekar, who also celebrated their birthday on Tuesday, were presented with sarees and sweets.

Gynaecologists Dr Arun Gadre and Dr Milind Dugad spoke about medical aspects of twin pregnancies, highlighting the importance of early antenatal care and monitoring health risks.

Former Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan, who was the chief guest at the event, praised the initiative, saying, "The Pune Festival has earned global recognition because it embraces diverse themes and spreads awareness. The twins' meet is not just fun, but also inspirational for the society." Astrologer Abha Karandikar added a lighter note, reflecting on similarities and differences in twins' personalities while acknowledging the limitations of astrology in predicting such births.