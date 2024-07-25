Double disappointment for Odisha: Patnaik on Union and state budget

Bhubaneswar, Jul 25 (PTI) Opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday criticised the BJP government at the Centre and Odisha, contending that his state faced a “double disappointment” in both the Union Budget and the Odisha Budget.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly here, the former chief minister claimed that the Mohan Charan Majhi-led government has renamed over 40 schemes introduced during the BJD regime.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha government presented a Rs 2.65 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in the state assembly.

“I will say again that it is a ‘double engine sarkar’ and it is a double disappointment (referring to the Union Budget and the Odisha Budget). I have noticed that they have renamed more than 40 schemes of my government,” Patnaik said.

The BJD chief said he would study the state budget provisions before making any further observations on it. PTI AAM RBT