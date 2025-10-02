Double-engine government realising dreams of Bapu, Shastri: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, saying the "double-engine government" is realising their dreams through policies on swadeshi, self-reliance, and cleanliness.

He paid floral tributes to portraits of Gandhi and Shastri at his residence in Gorakhnath Temple here.

Adityanath said the father of the nation showed the world the power of truth and non-violence.

He underlined that swadeshi was central to Gandhi's ideals and that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has turned swadeshi into a global model.

The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has led the state to make strides in defence manufacturing, including the production of BrahMos missiles, AK rifles, and pistols, he said.

The chief minister said he has issued instructions to organise swadeshi melas in every district before Diwali to promote local products and announced a 25 per cent discount on khadi purchases.

On Gandhi's vision of cleanliness, Adityanath said the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by the prime minister has given a new dimension to sanitation, resulting in the construction of 12 crore toilets across the country, which restored the dignity of women and helped reduce diseases.

"Today, cleanliness has become India's brand," he added.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri, Adityanath said the former prime minister strengthened the nation's resolve for self-reliance in agriculture by giving the slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.

He said Shastri demonstrated India's strength to the world during the 1965 war against Pakistan. PTI ABN VN VN