'Double-engine' govt consistently working for welfare of farmers: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that the "double-engine" government is consistently working towards the welfare of farmers and said, "our goal is to enhance farmers' income and make them economically prosperous." Addressing a pre-budget consultation meeting at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar, Saini said 70 per cent of the state's farmers own less land, necessitating a special strategy for their upliftment.

The chief minister further emphasised that the upcoming budget must include provisions aimed at increasing farmers' profits to empower them economically.

During the meeting, Saini also engaged in one-on-one interactions with farmers and took suggestions from progressive farmers for their upliftment, said an official release.

In the first session, over 52 suggestions were shared by farmers. Along with progressive farmers, agricultural experts also participated in the session.

In the second session, discussions were held with farmers associated with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and members of the FPO federation also gave their suggestions.

"The suggestions shared during today's discussions will be incorporated into the upcoming state budget," Saini said.

He said the state government is particularly focused on the welfare of farmers, with special attention being given to increasing their income.

He added that agriculture contributes 18 per cent to Haryana's gross domestic product and expressed the government's intention to implement measures that would ensure small landholding farmers can earn a good income.

For this, initiatives like e-mandi and other options are being developed, he informed.

He said that in the past, transporting produce to the market was a significant challenge.

However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's road and rail connectivity network has been significantly strengthened, making it easier to transport crops across regions, Saini said.

He highlighted the progress made by the country over the last 10 years, particularly under the Prime Minister's leadership.

"Today, the government is introducing new initiatives to benefit farmers, including the promotion of organic farming," he said.

The chief minister also urged farmers to adopt crop diversification, encouraging them to move away from traditional farming practices.

He said that diversification could significantly increase farmers' income.

He also encouraged farmers to focus on the production of coarse grains and said that PM Modi has made efforts to bring attention to coarse grains on the global stage.

During his address, Saini highlighted the success of strawberry farming in village Syadhwa, Hisar and also mentioned the cultivation of kinnow in Sirsa.

He stressed that farmers must explore innovative approaches beyond traditional farming to improve their income and achieve sustainable growth.

Saini said the state government has launched a portal for receiving suggestions related to the Haryana state budget for the year 2025-26.

Through this portal, common citizens, progressive farmers and representatives associated with FPOs can submit their suggestions.

Saini further said that this year's state budget will be prepared with the interests of all sections of society in mind. To ensure its inclusivity, suggestions are being gathered from diverse groups, he said. PTI CHS ARD ARD