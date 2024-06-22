'Double engine' govt dedicated to welfare of society: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the "double engine" government is dedicated to the welfare of all sections of the society guided by the teachings and principles of Sant Kabir Das.

The chief minister said the government has initiated numerous welfare schemes aimed at enhancing the economic and social well-being of the underprivileged.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of 626th birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das at Gohana in Sonipat district, Saini said, "The double engine government is working for the welfare of all sections of the society by following the teachings and path shown by Sant Kabir Das." "The government has started many welfare schemes to make the poor economically and socially strong," he added.

The BJP uses the term "double engine" to refer to it being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

The chief minister said Sant Kabir devoted his entire life to eradicating superstitions, casteism and regressive traditions prevalent in the society, aiming to foster societal unity.

"Each couplet of Kabir ji is not only inspirational but also encourages progress in life, embodying profound cultural and moral values," he said.

Saini emphasized that Sant Kabir symbolizes 'Sarvadharma Sambhav', advocating that in our diverse nation, where people of different castes and sects coexist, humanity should be cherished without prejudice as God resides in everyone's heart.

Expressing dismay, the chief minister criticised certain political parties for exploiting the legacies of revered figures to further their own political agendas, fostering societal divisions for personal gains.

He highlighted their disregard for the ideals of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, who ensured equal rights for all citizens.

Saini emphasized that the Constitution embodies the spirit of Mother India and should not be misinterpreted or manipulated for political interests.

Attacking the rival parties, he lamented that these parties thrive on discord and social unrest, believing that such turmoil will benefit them politically rather than promoting peace and development in the country.

Saini said the state government has initiated the 'Mahapurush Samman Prachar Prasar Yojana' to promote the teachings of great personalities among the masses.

Under this scheme, the government commemorates the birth anniversaries of these eminent figures at the state level.

The chief minister emphasized that over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has propelled the nation forward with the core principles of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas.' Inspired by this vision, the state government has worked with the spirit of "Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek" and has diligently fulfilled its constitutional and moral obligation through initiatives like Antyodaya, aimed at uplifting the poor and integrating them into the societal mainstream, he said.

Saini emphasized that the government has distributed free ration to 45 lakh BPL families to ensure that no one goes hungry. Additionally, LPG cylinders have been provided to 12 lakh BPL families, supporting mothers and sisters in these households.

The chief minister said the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana, which offers free travel up to 1,000 km annually in Haryana State Transport buses to 84 lakh individuals from 23 lakh families with incomes below Rs one lakh, has been introduced.

Saini assured that every eligible person will receive the benefits entitled to them under government schemes without any deprivation.

He emphatically stated that he will not tolerate injustice against any individual, especially the underprivileged.

Saini issued a stern warning to the government officials, stressing the imperative of improving their conduct. Any form of complaint will be addressed with zero tolerance, he said.

The chief minister said the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police across all districts have been directed to conduct daily 'Samadhan Shivirs' from 9 am to 11 am.

These 'shivirs' aim to promptly resolve people's grievances and provide timely relief, he added.

Saini said that he personally monitors daily progress reports from all 22 districts to ensure effective implementation.

On this occasion, the chief minister announced the construction of a chowk named after Sant Kabir in Gohana, allocation of Rs 31 lakh to Gohana Dhanak Shiksha Sabha for the construction of a library and 'langar' hall, immediate initiation of the construction of a bypass on the Rohtak-Jind road and expeditious completion of the backlog in government jobs. PTI CHS AS AS