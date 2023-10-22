Double engine govt delivering on promise of employment: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said the BJP double engine government at the centre and in the state is delivering on the promise of employment by creating ample opportunities in the state.

Speaking at a mega Rozgar Mela organised at the Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology here, Adityanath said the state abounds with employment opportunities and youths should choose the field of their interest and prepare themselves, and the government would guarantee their jobs.

"The double engine government of the Centre and the state is delivering on the promise of 'Har Haath ko Kaam, Har Haath ko Rozgar' by creating ample employment opportunities in the state," he said.

He distributed appointment letters to newly recruited employees and loans worth Rs 500 crore for self-employment on the occasion.

The chief minister said when Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay had given the slogan of 'work for every hand, water for every field', it appeared an impossible target.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned it into reality post 2014. The double engine government is providing employment opportunities to every individual without any discrimination, he said.

"PM Modi has enabled a corruption-free system by opening Jan Dhan accounts, transferring funds through DBT and connecting villages with Digital India. Through Make in India, Startup India, Standup India, Mudra Yojana, Vishwakarma Yojana, employment opportunities and self-employment have been promoted for the youth across the country," he said.

CM Yogi said that the youths who came to the Rozgar Mela, but were not able to get employment due to some reason, would be linked to the PM-CM Internship Scheme under which they would receive training in addition to stipend.

After receiving training in the industry, they will get employment and the society and country will benefit from their energy and talent, he said.

He pointed out that the state had struggled to attract investments in the past, but today, it has attracted investment proposals of Rs 38 lakh crore.

"These investments hold the promise of generating job opportunities for around 1.10 crore young individuals. When the youth gets trained as per industry requirements, they can easily get employed in their own state and district," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that only three crore tourists used to visit the state annually in the past. Presently, this number has surged to 32 crores. There is the need to recognise the potential and impact of this growth, he said.

He emphasised that the tourism sector is a vital source of employment. It generates job opportunities for individuals involved in various aspects of the industry, such as taxis, restaurants, hotels, as well as vendors selling prasad and flower garlands.

He said 450 homestays have been registered in Ayodhya and there is plan to increase this number to over 1,500.

Homestays offer not only lodging options but also create employment opportunities, he said.

Collecting flowers and leaves used at religious tourist sites and utilising them to create incense sticks and perfumes can open up new avenues for employment, he said.

This process would not only generate jobs but also exemplify the transformation of waste materials into valuable products, representing a form of sustainable and resourceful innovation, he added. PTI ABN ABN TIR TIR