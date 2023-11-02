Double-engine govt in UP working relentlessly for women's welfare: CM Adityanath

Hardoi/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the BJP's double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh is working relentlessly to make women self-reliant and ensure their safety.

Adityanath also stressed the need to respect and empower women to build a strong society and country.

The chief minister was speaking at the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' in Hardoi. "Today, plans are being made keeping half of the country's population (women) at the centre. The double-engine government is making relentless efforts to ensure the safety, respect and self-reliance of women," an official release quoted Adityanath as saying.

The 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana' has relieved fathers of the burden of loans that they had to take for their daughters' weddings. Under this programme, weddings of 3 lakh daughters have been facilitated so far, he said.

The double-engine government is continuously working to end the discrimination between sons and daughters, Adityanath said.

He said 17 lakh girls are currently being provided financial assistance under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana' and the government intends to expand its reach.

"Under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Rs 25,000 will be given (to beneficiaries) from the new session. Funds have been arranged for this," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands this... This is the reason why for the first time after independence, women joined the agenda of Indian politics in 2014," he said.

Prime Minister Modi paved the way for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, he said.

Mothers and sisters of the country will get the opportunity to become MPs and MLAs on one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, he added.

Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 217 development projects worth Rs 541 crore. He also visited an exhibition organised under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, according to the statement.

Apart from this, he handed over laptops, tablets and cheques to some girls participating in the programme.

The chief minister also handed over house keys to women beneficiaries of various central and state government schemes, and presented citations to some women athletes.