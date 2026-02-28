Double-engine govt providing relief to every section in Rajasthan: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the "double-engine" government is providing relief to every section of society in the state and asserted that the Centre's policies and cooperation are accelerating development.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rajasthan, Sharma said the prime minister has enhanced India's global stature. "Under his leadership and visionary thinking, India is emerging as a global power. The recent AI summit showed that India is ready for the future," he said.

Sharma said the state government is moving forward with the vision of making Rajasthan "rising, reliable, receptive and refined".

On employment, the chief minister said the government is working with a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and those involved in paper leak cases during the previous regime are now under the scanner.

"We have taken concrete steps towards our commitment of four lakh jobs. More than 1.25 lakh jobs have been provided so far and over 1.33 lakh appointments are under process. A recruitment calendar for more than one lakh posts has been issued for 2026," he said.

Highlighting the agriculture sector, Sharma said the state's agriculture budget for 2026-27 is Rs 1,19,408 crore, accounting for 5.55 per cent of the GSDP.

He said the annual assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been enhanced from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 by adding Rs 3,000 from the state government. He added that daytime electricity is being supplied to farmers in 22 districts.

On women empowerment, he said more than 16 lakh women have been brought into the 'Lakhpati Didi' category, while over 2.25 lakh women have benefited from free sonography tests under the 'Maa Voucher' scheme.

Sharma said over two lakh houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state and more than 72 lakh names have been added under the National Food Security Act. He said Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated in the 2026-27 Budget for the 'VB-G RAM G' initiative.

Sharma said projects such as bringing Yamuna water from Hathni Kund Barrage and the Ramjal Setu Link Project would provide drinking water and irrigation benefits to several districts.

He added that over 14 lakh new water connections have been given under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the past two years and more than four lakh groundwater structures have been built under the 'Karmabhoomi se Matrubhoomi" campaign.

Sharma said Rajasthan ranks first in 11 centrally sponsored schemes, second in five and third in seven others. He said the state leads in Kusum Components A and C and has installed 1.31 lakh rooftop solar plants under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

He claimed that overall crime in the state has declined by 14 per cent and crimes against women by 10 per cent over the past two years.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, MP Madan Rathore and several ministers and public representatives were present on the occasion. PTI AG MNK MNK