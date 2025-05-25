'Double engine' govt to work for developed India: Himanta

Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said with NDA governments at the Centre and in different states, India can march forward to realise the dream of being a developed nation.

After attending the conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in New Delhi, Sarma said the states ruled by the BJP-led alliance are committed to achieving the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you Adarniya @narendramodi ji for your guidance at the NDA CMs' Conclave today. You rightly said Sir, through our Double Engine government we can bring a lot of synergy among different States and emulate best practices to ensure that the collective vision of Viksit Bharat is realised," he said in a post on X.

Twenty chief ministers and 18 deputy chief ministers attended the conclave held in New Delhi.