Double-engine govt will boost spiritual, eco-tourism in UP: Adityanath

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday declared that the double-engine government will drive development in spiritual and eco-tourism, creating ample employment opportunities.

He made the statement while inaugurating and laying the foundation for 373 development projects worth Rs 1,622 crores at Rajendra Giri Memorial Stadium in Gola Gokarnath, Lakhimpur Kheri including Gola Gokarnath Shiva Temple Corridor.

As per a press statement, Adityanath while addressing the gathering emphasised, "Lakhimpur Kheri is no longer a backward district. The fertile land here is like gold." He highlighted the district's transformation from its past, noting that when the country gained independence, Lakhimpur Kheri lagged in development.

Malaria was a major issue, and Dudhwa National Park lacked proper access. However, now, even an airport is being developed in Palia.

The chief minister also outlined steps for addressing the region's flood challenges, including measures to implement flood prevention and river channelization, without any hindrances from the NGT or other authorities.

Adityanath said, "The double-engine government will increase the development of spiritual and eco-tourism, and ensure that there is no shortage of employment." He also mentioned that Lakhimpur Kheri's fertile land is a major asset and highlighted the inauguration of projects worth Rs 4,500 crores in the district, including the Gola Gokarnath temple corridor and India's first PLA (bioplastic manufacturing) plant by Balrampur Sugar Mill Limited. He also referred to the Rs 2,850 crore plastic plant being set up in Kumbhi.

In addition, he announced the inauguration of Dudhwa National Park and the commencement of a medical college in the district. He praised Prime Minister Modi for promoting products from the Tharu tribe that preserve their culture and noted that public representatives are committed to supporting development efforts.

The event was attended by Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, and Gola MLA Aman Giri.