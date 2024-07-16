'Double engine' govt will fulfil its budgetary announcements: Diya Kumari

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Tuesday said the 'double engine' government will fulfil its budgetary announcements and promises.

She described the revised budget of 2024-25 presented in the House as a visionary budget for developed Rajasthan.

She was responding to the debate on the revised budget 2024-25 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully termed the government's budget as ''dull and directionless'' and said the House must have never seen such a "disappointing budget".

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, while responding to questions raised by opposition members on the implementation of the budget and availability of resources, said, "We will provide financial resources, there is a double engine government in Rajasthan. We will not only make full efforts, we will show it by doing it." She said, "We will fulfil the announcements and promises that we have made. Whatever work we lay the foundation stone for, we will also inaugurate it." Kumari also holds the finance department. She had presented the revised budget on July 10. This is the first full budget of the current BJP government in the state.

Accusing the previous Congress government of "emptying the treasury'', she said, "But financial management will be done completely and our government has started working on public welfare schemes fulfilling its resolutions under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma as soon as it took charge." She assured the people of the state through the House that the government will keep the sentiment of 'Sarvajan Hitaye' (everyone's welfare) on priority.

"We have been working wholeheartedly for the development of the state from 12 December 2023, i.e., the first day of the formation of the government. It is our aim that we will leave no stone unturned in the development of the state. More work will be done than the promises and announcements made," she said.

Earlier, while participating in the debate on the budget, the leader of the opposition said, "The House must have never seen such a dull, directionless and disappointing budget." He said that the present government has presented its budget with ten resolutions, but in these resolutions, "poor is at ninth and good governance is at tenth''.

The finance minister also made new announcements, including connecting more than one thousand villages with asphalt roads according to the population, getting various road construction work done for Rs 2,000 crore in two years, getting projects worth more than Rs 33 crore done in a phased manner to provide drinking water. PTI AG MNK MNK