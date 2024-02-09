Double-engine govt working rapidly towards making women self-reliant: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday that the “double-engine” government of the central and state government is working rapidly towards making women self-reliant.

Sharma said 2 lakh new women self-help groups would be created and loans up to Rs 1.28 lakh would be provided to them through Women Empowerment Credit Card Scheme as part of the government’s efforts to make women self-reliant.

He also highlighted the Lakhpati Didi scheme, which he said will benefit 11.24 lakh women in Rajasthan.

Addressing a gathering at the annual function of Veer Teja Women's Education and Research Institute, the chief minister said the state government is committed towards the holistic development of women students.

Sharma laid the foundation stone of the women’s hostel building in Marwar Mundwa.

In a statement, he said the state government is working diligently for the welfare of the youth and farmers.

In its first budget 2024-25 (Vote on Account), the newly elected BJP government has decided to increase the annual financial assistance payable to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, the chief minister said.

A bonus of Rs 125 per quintal over the minimum support price of wheat has been announced, he added.