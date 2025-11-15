Double-engine govts rising across India, public electing those who work: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Nov 15 (PTI) A day after the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a "double engine" government is taking shape everywhere in the country because the public is bringing to power only those who work.

Dhami was speaking at the launch of Venu Agrahari Dhingra's book "Leading Ladies -- The New Wave of Female Politicians in India", at the Dehradun Literature Festival here.

"Whether I talk about Bihar or anywhere else in the country, only those who work will be able to come to power," he said.

"Haryana has a double-engine, Maharashtra has a double-engine for the third time, and Madhya Pradesh has been using it for many years," the chief minister stated.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi have a double-engine government. Gujarat has been using it for years. Odisha has used it, and Bihar has been under the NDA government for years, he added.

Work culture has changed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. Today, the needy are receiving assistance, and work is being done with transparency, honesty, and speed, Dhami said.

The Grand Alliance, he said, ridiculed the Chhath festival and the ongoing development work in Bihar, and the public rejected "nepotism, individualism, corruption, jungle raj, and mafia raj".

Dhami urged children attending the event, held at a private school, to step forward as leaders in politics and other fields. In this new era, the meaning of politics has changed, and people with good thinking and good work should come forward, he said.

The chief minister requested Dhingra, whose book is based on women in politics, to also write a book about the women of Uttarakhand.

Women have played a crucial role in the creation and development of Uttarakhand, he said.

"The story of the resilience and efforts of the women of Uttarakhand, despite the challenges in their lives, should be made public," he added. PTI COR ANM ANM