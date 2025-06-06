'Double engine' model emanating only smoke, not delivering results: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and party General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Friday called BJP's "double engine" government model a mere illusion which he said was "only emanating smoke" and not translating into results on the ground.

Assessing the performance of present BJP government in Rajasthan in the past 18 months, he said the administrative control lies in the hands of bureaucrats, not elected leaders.

"The whole country now knows that the so-called 'double engine' government is just emanating smoke, it's not moving forward," Pilot told reporters in Tonk referring to the BJP's popular phrase for having the same party in power at both the state and central levels.

He continued, "It's disheartening to see that the projects we started, approved, and even completed during our tenure are being neglected. The current government seems incapable of even maintaining those efforts." The Congress leader accused the ruling party of being preoccupied with pleasing their political bosses in Delhi, rather than focusing on governance in the state.

"The entire machinery is busy trying to save their own positions by staying in the good books of central leaders," he added.

Pilot warned that the current scenario, marked by administrative disorder and internal power struggles, is likely to continue for the next three years. However, he remained optimistic about the future.

"The people still have faith in the Congress, and in the time to come, we will earn their blessings again," he said.

Pilot on Friday chaired a review meeting with departmental officials in Tonk, directing them to address key public concerns, particularly regarding electricity supply, drinking water, and basic civic issues. PTI AG AMK AMK