'Double-engine' Rajasthan govt committed to empowering women of all ages: CM

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said women's empowerment is central to the vision of "Viksit Bharat", asserting that the "double-engine government" is committed to empowering women of all age groups.

Addressing girl students during a pre-budget interaction at the chief minister's residence here, Sharma listed the various schemes and the state government and the Centre aimed at women empowerment, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said motherhood is the foundation of a healthy society. He said the Prime Minister Matru Vandana Yojana has been implemented in Rajasthan, with nearly 10 lakh women beneficiaries. The assistance amount has been increased to Rs 6,500, the statement said.

Sharma noted that women are truly empowered when they gain skills and livelihoods, saying around 20 lakh women in the state have been trained under various skill and employment programmes. More than 12 lakh women have become 'Lakhpati Didis', it added.

He said the amount under the Lado Protsahan Yojana has been increased to Rs 1.5 lakh. The scheme focuses on the health, education and upliftment of girls. Over 10.5 lakh bicycles and around 40,000 scooters have been distributed to girls under the programme.

Besides, women in need are being provided LPG cylinders at Rs 450, he added.

On employment, the chief minister said employment of youth is a priority for the government. He said over one lakh government jobs have been provided in the last two years, with recruitment underway in more than 1.5 lakh posts, according to the statement.

Additionally, over 3.3 lakh youth have received skill training, the chief minister said, adding that the government aims to provide four lakh government jobs in five years.

He said more than 2,500 women were among the newly-selected constables who were handed appointment letters on January 10.

Sharma asserted that recruitment is being conducted in a transparent manner, with no incidents of paper leaks in the last two years.

He further said women have a key role in building a self-reliant India, highlighting employment opportunities in sectors such as tourism, industry, startups and marketing in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan's development will be complete only when girls are educated, safe and self-reliant, he said, assuring that the suggestions received during the interaction will aid policy-making. Sharma also extended greetings ahead of National Youth Day observed on January 12, recalling Swami Vivekananda's message to the youth.