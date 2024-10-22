Double murder accused held after encounter in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Oct 22 (PTI) The main accused involved in the murder of a man and his son was held following a brief encounter here on Tuesday, police said.

On Sunday evening, Kashmiri Lal along with his son, Amarjit Singh, both residents of Talwandi Arayian, were shot by the unidentified assailants outside the Prime Health Centre and later succumbed, they said.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said acting on a tip-off about the location of the main accused in the murder, police teams raided an area near seasonal rivulet in Hargarh village.

Upon spotting the police, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukhi, from Raipur village, opened fire. In response, the police retaliated, the police said.

Sukhwinder sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was admitted to the local government hospital, they said, adding that a 9mm pistol along with cartridges was recovered from him.

The SSP stated that Kashmiri Lal's son, Sukhjit Lal, who lodged the complaint, had a longstanding feud with Sukhwinder, with cross FIRs previously registered in related incidents.

SSP Lamba added that raids are ongoing to apprehend the other accused involved in the case. PTI COR CHS NB NB