Double murder by screw driver probe: Delhi Police to add section of dowry death

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A day after a 29 year-old woman and her 18 year-old brother were stabbed to death with a screw driver by her husband, Delhi Police is likely to add the section of dowry death and also probe the role of other family members into the case, officials said on Thursday.

The bodies of Kamlesh Holkar, a teacher at a school in Ghaziabad, and Ram Pratap Singh were found in a pool of blood on the second floor of a residential building in Shakarpur on Wednesday morning.

Hours after the incident, the police arrested her husband Shreyansh Kumar Pal (33), who allegedly committed the crime, following an argument with her on Tuesday night.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the couple was having a marital discord for a past few months, police said.

"Shreyansh attacked his wife and brother-in-law with a screw driver while they were asleep in the midnight and fled from the house," an officer said.

While the police was conducting the investigation, he returned to his house and was caught by the investigators, the officer said.

Kamlesh's family members, who came from Mathura on Thursday, told police that Shreyansh and his parents used to demand for dowry, another officer said.

Their statements have been recorded before the magistrate and we will soon add the section of dowry into the case, he said.

The family members of Shreyansh have, meanwhile, claimed that he was mentally unwell for which was medically treated but they failed to show any medical proof, police said.

He is an engineer but is currently unemployed. His father retired from the Indian Air Force and his mother works in Delhi's power department, police said.

His younger brother lives on the first floor of the same building with his wife and children.

Kamlesh's brother was visiting the family from Mathura to celebrate the birthday of the couple's two-year-old son, police said. PTI ALK AS AS