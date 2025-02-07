Double murder case in UP's Ballia: Four police personnel suspended

Ballia (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Four police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence in handling a land dispute case that led to the murder of two people in Sikandarpur area of Ballia district.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said on Friday that two people were killed in a violent clash between two groups in Khareed village on Wednesday night over a land dispute.

In light of this, trainee sub-inspector Sumit Singh, head constable Sohan Sonkar, constables Vishanveer Chaudhary, and Vijay Prakash were suspended with immediate effect on Thursday night.

He further stated that departmental action has also been ordered against Sikandarpur SHO Vikas Chandra Pandey and sub-inspector Dharmveer Yadav for their failure to take preventive measures despite prior knowledge of the ongoing land dispute.

"The incident occurred due to the failure of the police to collect in-depth information and take effective preventive action. This reflects gross negligence, indifference, incompetence, and indiscipline on the part of the police," Singh said.

DIG Sunil Kumar Singh of Azamgarh Range visited the crime scene on Thursday to assess the situation.

According to police officials, an FIR has been registered against 11 named individuals and other unidentified persons, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

The incident took place in Khareed village, where Ramjeet Yadav, along with his sons Niranjan, Neeraj, Manish, and others, allegedly stormed the house of 24-year-old Pankaj Yadav and attacked the occupants.

Pankaj, who was critically injured, was referred to Banaras Hindu University Hospital in Varanasi but succumbed to his injuries on the way. Three others were admitted to a hospital in Mau, where Pankaj's uncle, 42-year-old Anil Yadav, also died during treatment.

Officials indicate that the land dispute had been ongoing for years and was subject to a court stay order.

A previous altercation had occurred a month ago, resulting in cases being filed from both sides.