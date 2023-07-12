Double murder in Bengaluru: MD and CEO of firm killed by ex-employee

Bengaluru: The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a private firm were allegedly killed by a former employee and his two associates with the accused absconding, police said. The accused are on the run and four special teams have been formed to track them down.

Police reportedly picked up a person in connection with the case. However, senior officials did not want to comment on this stating investigations are still on.

The police identified the deceased as Phanindra Subramanya (36) and Vinu Kumar (40), who were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited, respectively.

The accused, armed with daggers, barged into the Aironics office on Tuesday evening and attacked Subramanya and also Kumar, who came to rescue him, in the presence of other employees with sharp weapons, and escaped from the spot, according to the police.

Both persons died on the way to the hospital, they said. The incident occurred at Pampa Extension near Amrithahalli, a residential area here, where Aironics was functioning from a house converted into an office building, police said.

According to the police, the main accused named Felix is said to be a former employee of Aironics, who had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business. He is also said to be active on social media with a good number of followers.

Stating that the motive behind the murders is yet to be established, police sources said they suspect business rivalry could be one of the reasons.

Police have got some leads, and are trying to trace the whereabouts of the accused, they said.