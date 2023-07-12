Double murder in Bengaluru: Police form 4 teams to trace accused, remain tight-lipped on probe

Bengaluru, Jul 12 (PTI) A day after the sensational double murder of a managing director and chief executive officer of a private firm in the city allegedly by a former employee and his two associates, police on Wednesday said a person working for a rival business was picked up in connection with the case while the investigating team is in hot pursuit of the absconding accused.

Police reportedly picked up the person in connection with the case. However, senior officials did not want to comment on this stating investigations are still on.

Four special teams have been formed to track down the main accused after a case was registered on Tuesday.

Phanindra Subramanya (36) and Vinu Kumar (40), who were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited, respectively, were killed inside the office on Tuesday evening at Pampa Extension near Amrithahalli, a residential area here.

Aironics is functioning from a house converted into an office building, police said.

The accused, armed with daggers, barged into the Aironics office and attacked Subramanya and also Kumar, who came to rescue him, in the presence of other employees with sharp weapons, and escaped from the spot, according to the police.

Both persons died on the way to the hospital, they said.

According to the police, the main accused named Felix is said to be a former employee of Aironics, who had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business. He is also said to be active on social media with a good number of followers.

Stating that the motive behind the murders is yet to be established, police sources said they suspect business rivalry could be one of the reasons.

Police have got some leads, and are trying to trace the whereabouts of the accused, they said. PTI HDA