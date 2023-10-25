Double murder rocks Odisha's Koraput district

Koraput (Odisha), Oct 25 (PTI) Tension prevailed at Kunduli in Odisha’s Koraput district after two youths were murdered on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased, who were in their mid-30s, have been identified as Gobardhan Pandka of Tema village and Raj Kumar Rudhi of Kunduli, police added.

According to police, Raj Kumar and his father Goluru attacked Gobardhan while he was on his way to Kunduli market.

The father-son duo attacked Gobardhan with a sharp weapon killing him instantly, police said.

Advertisment

Upon learning of the incident, family members and relatives of Gobardhan reached the spot and attacked the father and son, leading to the death of Raj Kumar. "Goluru, who sustained injuries, was shifted to Kunduli hospital for treatment," they said.

"The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy," Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar said.

"Past enmity is being suspected as the reason for the murders. Precise cause will be known after probe," the SP added.

He said adequate police force has been deployed in the area to prevent further flare-ups. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB