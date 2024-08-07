Double shifts by bus drivers will be prevented at any cost: Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said double shifts by bus drivers will be prevented at any cost and breathalyser tests for deterring drunken driving will be taken to avoid bus accidents.

Addressing a press conference, Gahlot said that in the last few days, there have been some bus accidents, including fatal ones, and he has taken serious note of them and meetings were held on bus safety measures.

"Some drivers are doing multiple duties that lead to fatigue. All drivers of the Delhi government buses will have an Aadhaar-based duty chart. A database is being created. Double shifts by drivers will be prevented at any cost," he added.

Drunk driving will be prevented through breathalyser tests, he said, adding that medical checkups of all drivers will be done at Delhi government hospitals only.

Refresher courses for bus drivers on a regular basis will be made mandatory, he said.

Last month, a woman died and 34 others were injured when a DTC bus they were travelling in rammed into a pillar near Shivaji Park metro station in west Delhi. It also caused an auto rickshaw to collide with it from behind, resulting in injuries to its occupants.

Following the incident, Gahlot had directed an inquiry into such accidents.

Gahlot said the inquiry report from the Transport Department is awaited. PTI VIT SLB SLB MNK MNK