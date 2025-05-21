Double win for Kannadiga women: Sudha Murthy on Banu Mushtaq winning Booker Prize

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation founder-chairperson Sudha Murthy on Wednesday said that Banu Mushtaq's Booker Prize 2025 -- the first for a book originally written in Kannada -- is a double win for every Kannadiga woman.

Writer, activist and lawyer Mushtaq's short story collection ‘Hridaya Deepa’ (Heart Lamp) on Tuesday night became the first Kannada title to win the coveted GBP 50,000 International Booker Prize in London.

"I feel extremely happy. As an Indian, I am happy. As a Kannada person, I am very happy. As an author I am very happy. And as a woman, I am even more happy. She is a great writer and this is a great beginning. Let many people like her get the Booker Prize in different languages," Murthy told PTI Videos.

'Heart Lamp', translated by Deepa Bhasthi, was described as "a radical translation" that reshaped language and offered "new textures in a plurality of Englishes" by the jury of The Booker Prize.

Hailing from Hassan district of Karnataka, Mushtaq often said in interviews that she wrote to challenge chauvinistic religious interpretations of societal rules.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's heartthrob, actor Namma Shivanna, aka Shiva Rajkumar, took to 'X' to convey his "heartfelt congratulations".

"Your achievement of introducing Kannada literature on a global scale and attracting the attention of the world is a great contribution to Kannada literature and cultural heritage. I hope that this honor will further strengthen the world of Kannada literature," said Shivanna.

Activist and actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, one of the key figures in pushing for equality and safety of women involved in the Kannada Film Industry, also posted his message for the author on 'X', noting that this recognition is a source of pride for Kannada and Karnataka.

During her acceptance speech, Bhasthi paid tribute to the Kannada language by quoting an iconic line from a Kannada song, made immortal by Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar. "Jenin holeyo, halin maleyo, sudheyo, Kannada savi nudio", she said drawing a parallel between Kannada and a river of honey, a rain of milk, and sweet ambrosia.

"What a win this is for my beautiful language," Bhasthi added.

Not just Bhasthi, but Mushtaq's win--which comes 15 years after Aravind Adiga, another Kannadiga who won the Booker Prize for his 'White Tiger' in 2008--has made most Kannadigas beam with pride.

Many also felt that this is not just a win for Kannada literature, but for every Indian language writer dreaming of global recognition.