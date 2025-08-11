Doubts regarding voter lists, electoral roll revision issue should be removed: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said the "doubts" regarding the voter lists and the electoral roll revision issue should be removed as soon as possible.

Mayawati said this in a post on X as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Monsoon session began on Monday.

"...whatever doubts are there in the country related to voters and voter list and its revision and EVMs etc, it would be better if those doubts are removed as soon as possible," she said on X.

Mayawati said the Monsoon session should be utilised to discuss public welfare, setting aside any political differences.

The BSP chief also said that the US tariff issue should be discussed in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

In a post on X in Hindi on Monday, Mayawati said, "The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, which is starting today, should not be just a formality despite being brief.

"It is necessary to make it useful in the interest of the state and the people, for which, both the government and the opposition will have to sacrifice their political interests, hatred and bitterness etc.," she said.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा का आज से शुरू हो रहा मानसून सत्र, संक्षिप्त होने के बावजूद केवल औपचारिकता पूर्ति वाला नहीं हो, बल्कि इसको सही से प्रदेश व जनहित में उपयोगी बनाना ज़रूरी है, जिसकेे लिए सरकार एवं विपक्ष दोनों को अपने-अपने राजनीतिक स्वार्थ, द्वेष व कटूता आदि को त्याग कर आगे… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 11, 2025

Mayawati noted the disruptions in the Parliament session, saying it is not able to function properly as per public expectations.

She said "burning issues" that matter to people and the country are not being discussed with full seriousness.

"Anyway, the possibility of a bad impact on the country's economy and development due to the heavy US tariff on Indian trade is being widely discussed everywhere. This needs to be given proper thought, especially in the Parliament, because this is a special issue of national interest related to the country's 'acche din'..." Mayawati posted on X.