Doval calling for revenge for centuries-old events 'deeply unfortunate', says Mehbooba

Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for calling for revenge for centuries-old events, saying it is "merely a dog whistle".

It is unfortunate that the NSA, whose duty is to protect the nation, has chosen to join the "communal ideology of hate", the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a post on X.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in Delhi on Saturday, Doval said India has to strengthen itself not just at the borders, but in every other way, including economically, to "avenge" a painful history of attacks and subjugation.

In her post, Mehbooba said, "It is deeply unfortunate that a high-ranking officer like Mr Doval, whose duty is to guard the nation against internal and external nefarious designs, has chosen to join a communal ideology of hate and normalise violence against Muslims." "Calling for REVENGE in the 21st century over centuries-old events is merely a dog whistle, inciting poor and uneducated youth to target a minority community already facing an onslaught from all sides," she said. PTI MIJ DIV DIV