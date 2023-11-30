Downpour in Chandigarh, rain also lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Chandigarh received a downpour on Thursday while rains also lashed many parts of Punjab, bringing down the temperature by a few notches.

Advertisment

According to the MeT Department here, Chandigarh received 39 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The maximum temperature dropped to 16.6 degrees Celsius here, which was nine notches less than Wednesday's maximum.

Some parts of Chandigarh also received hailstorm in the morning.

In Punjab, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Rupnagar were among the places that received rains.

Advertisment

The maximum temperatures hovered between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius at most places in Punjab on Thursday, which were 4-8 notches below the normal limits.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panchkula received showers.

The maximum temperatures in the state hovered between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius at most places. PTI SUN CK