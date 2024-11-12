Chennai schools closed as heavy rain lashes city and suburbs

Chennai: Torrential rain that lashed Chennai and its suburbs since last night necessitated the administration to order closure of schools in the city for Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has predicted rain for a week from November 11, due to a low-pressure area formed under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The associated cyclonic circulation was likely to move slowly nearly westwards towards the Tamil Nadu/Sri Lanka coasts during the next two days, it had said.

Moderate to heavy rain was experienced in several places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Following heavy rain, Chennai district Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade announced a holiday for schools on Tuesday. Colleges, however, functioned as usual.