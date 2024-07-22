Downpour in parts of U'khand, schools in Doon to remain shut on Tuesday

Dehradun, Jul 22 (PTI) The district administration has ordered all government and private schools in Dehradun to remain closed on July 23 as heavy rain lashed parts of Uttarakhand on Monday.

The few hours of rain in Dehradun early on Monday resulted in heavy waterlogging in several areas, including Rajpur road, Gandhi road, Prince chowk, Saharanpur chowk, Haridwar road, Shimla bypass and Asharodi chowk.

Dehradun received 52 mm of rain while Laksar in Haridwar district recorded 98 mm of rain, the MeT department here said. Meanwhile, Pauri and Tehri districts in Garhwal region received moderate showers.

A “yellow” alert, warning for heavy rain, was issued by the MeT department for Tehri, Dehradun and Haridwar districts on Monday.

The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Dehradun on Tuesday.

An order issued by Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika said all government and private schools from class 1 to 12 will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the MeT department's alert for heavy rain.

The Anganwadi centres will also be closed, the order said.

This is in order to prevent any untoward incident as the vulnerability of various places to landslides increases due to rain. PTI ALM NB