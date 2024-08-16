Downpour in Rajasthan, Bundi’s Hindoli records 220 mm rain

Jaipur: Heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan, including Hindoli in the Bundi district where the rainfall levels exceeded the 200-mm mark.

Some places in Jaipur, Dausa, Baran, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali and Sawai Madhopur districts witnessed heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rain was recorded at some places in Ajmer and Bundi districts during the last 24 hours.

The highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan has been recorded in Hindoli in Bundi district at 220 mm and in Bikaner’s Kolayat in the western region saw 172 mm of rain from yesterday till 8.30 am today. During this period, several areas recorded light to moderate rainfall, according to the MeT department.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed some places in Alwar, Sikar, Karauli, Kota, Bhilwara, Tonk, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts of the state.

"The circulation system formed over north-eastern Rajasthan is now slowly moving towards the western region. Due to its effect, there is a strong possibility of heavy or very heavy rain in some parts of Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner divisions during the next 24 hours," an official said.

Heavy rainfall is likely in the state from 17 August and clear skies and sunshine will be in most parts during August 17 to 22, the official said.

Another round of heavy rains is expected in the last week of August.

Over 50 persons who were stuck at Padajhar waterfall in Chittorgarh's Rawatbhata on Thursday were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.

Police said that several people had gone to the water stream in a forest area on Thursday but they were stuck in the forest because the way to the waterfall was submerged in water. A vehicle of the SDRF team also got stuck in mud but 53 people were rescued safely on Friday morning.