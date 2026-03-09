Dowry cases declined in Maharashtra; govt stepped up action: Minister

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Dowry-related crimes have declined in Maharashtra over the last five years, Minister Pankaj Bhoyar said on Monday, stressing that the state government has intensified its crackdown against the practice through vigilance committees and special probe teams.

Responding to a Calling Attention motion in the state assembly, Bhoyar said dowry-related offences have fallen from 180 cases in 2022 to 138 in 2025.

The minister pointed out that the state has implemented the anti-dowry law through the Maharashtra Dowry Prohibition Rules, 2003, notified by the Women and Child Development Department.

He listed measures taken by the government, including the appointment of dowry prohibition officers at the state, district and taluka levels to monitor such cases, and a separate wing in the police, headed by an officer of the additional director general rank, working to prevent crimes against women and children.

Mechanisms such as women helplines, Bharosa cells, vigilance committees and special police investigation teams have been set up to address complaints of dowry harassment and domestic violence, he said.

Sharing data on dowry-related offences, he said 172 cases were registered in 2021 with 534 arrests and 180 in 2022 with 515 arrests.

In 2023, 170 cases were registered, and 381 people were arrested, 139 in 2024 with 234 arrests, and 138 were recorded in 2025 with 313 arrests, Bhoyar said.

He said that district-level committees headed by collectors functioned to coordinate action against dowry practices and review cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Bhoyar said November 26 is observed as Anti-Dowry Day in Maharashtra, and the next seven days till December 2 are marked as Anti-Dowry Week, during which awareness programmes are organised.

During the discussion, several legislators raised concerns over dowry harassment and delays in justice.

Congress's Jyoti Gaikwad noted that despite legal provisions, dowry-related crimes remain a serious social problem and sought district-wise data on dowry harassment and dowry deaths in the state.

She also asked about the duration of police investigations in such cases and steps taken to speed up the process.

NCP legislator Prakash Solanke spoke about problems in rural areas where many men remain unmarried due to social and economic factors.

He alleged that in some cases fraudulent marriages are arranged, where a woman is married to multiple men to extort money, and asked whether the government would address such issues.

BJP's Vikram Satpute raised concerns about the misuse of the law in some cases, alleging that false complaints are sometimes used to threaten families, and questioned if the government would ensure regular submission of quarterly reports by dowry prohibition officers.

Nitin Raut of the Congress also noted that despite laws and awareness campaigns, victims hesitate to approach police stations with complaints.

He asked if the government would consider fast-tracking dowry harassment cases and taking strict action against police officers who refuse to register complaints.

The minister, in his response, said that dowry harassment is a social problem that requires participation from society and lawmakers, and assured the House that suggestions made by members would be examined and appropriate measures taken. PTI MR ARU