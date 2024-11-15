Dowry death accused woman dies in Dasna jail

Ghaziabad, Nov 15 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman, jailed in the case of dowry death, died on Friday after complaining of chest pain, police said.

The woman was identified as Shahjahan Begum. She was lodged at the Dasna District Jail, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Loni, Surya Bali Maurya, said Begum had been admitted to a government hospital on Thursday at around 10 am after complaining of chest pain.

Despite treatment, she passed away at approximately 1 am, Maurya said.

Shahjahan Begum had been lodged in jail since August 16, 2022, following her arrest along with her son, Amzad Khan, in connection with the death of her pregnant daughter-in-law, Hina (25), according to officials.

According to a complaint filed by Hina's father at Loni Police Station, she had been subjected to harassment and torture by her husband and mother-in-law over insufficient dowry, they said.

Hina died on August 13, 2022, and an FIR was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives), and 304B (dowry death) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Begum's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, the police said.