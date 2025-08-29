Dowry death case: Family alleges harassment of woman over skin colour, short stature

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) The family of a 27-year-old woman, who was found dead at her residence here earlier this week, claimed that she was allegedly harassed over her skin colour and short stature.

The victim's husband Praveen, who quit his software job to sell panipuri was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide at their residence in Suddaguntepalya.

According to police, the deceased's mother, Sharada, had lodged a complaint alleging harassment for dowry.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Shilpa's uncle said it has been three years since she got married. She has a child and was pregnant. There was some fight between the couple.

"We sorted it out. Her maternal uncle had also come. Praveen says she died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan but there is no stool beneath. She cannot reach the ceiling fan. He has murdered her. We spent Rs 40 lakh on the marriage and recently he demanded Rs 10 lakh more," he alleged.

According to the FIR, since marriage, both Praveen and his mother allegedly harassed Shilpa mentally and physically for money.

The complaint alleged that Praveen and his mother demanded Rs 5 lakh for his business and when she could not meet the demand, Shilpa was allegedly assaulted and sent back to her parents.

After returning, Shilpa often phoned her parents, saying: "My husband continues his old habit of taunting me and is still harassing me both physically and mentally," the complaint alleged.

Four months ago, a quarrel reportedly broke out during discussions on Shilpa's baby shower.

Shilpa married Praveen on December 5, 2022. After marriage, the couple lived in BTM Layout.

Shilpa married Praveen on December 5, 2022. After marriage, the couple lived in BTM Layout.

Praveen, earlier employed with Oracle in Whitefield, had left his job and started a panipuri business. The couple has a son. On August 26, the family was informed that Shilpa had died by suicide. When they reached her house, they found her lifeless on the bed, covered with a sheet.