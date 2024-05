Ballia (UP), May 21 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man and his mother to life imprisonment for killing his wife for dowry in 2019.

Advertisment

District Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari on Monday awarded the sentence to Shyam Bahadur Rajbhar and his mother Chita Devi for killing Mamata Rajbhar (25).

Superintendent of Police, Dev Ranjan Verma said the incident took place on October 27, 2019.

An FIR in the matter was registered by the victim's brother Manoj Kumar. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV