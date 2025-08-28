Dowry demand claims another life in UP, woman dies 17 days after being forced to drink acid

Amroha (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman died after allegedly being forced to consume acid by her in-laws over dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Gulfiza, was married to Parvez about a year ago in Kalakheda village under Didauli police station area, they said.

According to her family, she was being harassed by her in-laws, who were allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh in cash and a car.

On August 11, the accused allegedly forced Gulfiza to drink acid, the police said, adding that she was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition and died on Thursday after battling for life for 17 days.

Following a complaint by her father, Furkan, a case has been registered against seven people -- Parvez, Asim, Gulista, Monish, Saif, Dr Bhura and Babbu -- under relevant sections of the BNS.

"Once the post-mortem report is received, provisions related to dowry death will be added and all accused will be arrested," CO City Shakti Singh said.

The incident comes close on heels of a recent dowry death case in Greater Noida, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly being set ablaze at her in-laws' home in Sirsa village. The police have since arrested four members of her husband's family, including her father-in-law, brother-in-law, and husband.