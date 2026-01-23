Dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat emails; all turn out to be hoax

Ahmedabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Nearly a dozen schools in Ahmedabad received anonymous emails threatening bomb blasts on Friday, prompting police to conduct a thorough search of the institutions, during which nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

The threats received by schools in the morning hours sent schools and parents into a tizzy, but later turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Prominent institutions, including DPS, Army School, and Mahatma Gandhi International School, received emails threatening blasts, warning them against hoisting the tricolour on Republic Day and calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah "enemies of Khalistan", they said.

"Around a dozen schools received these emails, and an extensive search was carried out with the help of the bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS), but nothing was found on the premises. These emails have turned out to be hoaxes," said Rahul Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Operations Group.

The threat emails caused chaos in schools as the administrations informed the police and closed the schools for the day, asking parents to pick up their children as the premises were being searched for bombs.

The city cybercrime branch will register an FIR and initiate a probe into the matter.

According to the police, the email said there would be a bomb blast at 1.11 pm.

"Modi-Shah are enemies of Khalistan...Save your children. Do not raise the Indian 'tiranga' in schools on January 26. Khalistan-Bangladesh zindabad," it said.

An angry parent said that schools receive hoax bomb threat emails every now and then, and studies are getting affected because of this.

"Strict steps should be taken so that senders of such emails do not dare repeat this. This has happened for the second or third time, and every time we have to rush to school to pick up our children," he said.