Dozen vehicles gutted in blaze at firecracker stall in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) Over a dozen motorcycles and an autorickshaw were gutted in a blaze that erupted in a firecracker stall in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near a busy 'haat' (weekly market) in Kerukocha village in Chakulia block. The market was crowded due to the upcoming Tusu festival commencing on Monday.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, Ghatsila Sub-divisional Police Officer Kuldip Toppo said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

"A total of 13 motorcycles belonging to traders and an autorickshaw caught fire in the blaze that erupted in the firecracker stall set up illegally on a ground near the 'haat'," he said.

After the incident, officials warned firecracker traders of stringent action if they were found selling firecrackers in market areas. PTI BS ACD