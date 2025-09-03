Dozens of dogs rescued from flood-hit areas in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Several dogs, many of them injured, even pregnant, were rescued from flooded areas near the Yamuna by animal lovers and activists.

Animal activist Fateh, who has been leading the rescue efforts with his wife, said they have saved around 16 dogs in just two days from areas such as Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu ka Tila.

"We are working in coordination with an NGO called Maa ka Aanchal. Most of the dogs we rescued were either pregnant, lactating, or very young puppies. Many of them were injured because they had been stuck in flooded lanes for hours without food or shelter. We are shifting them to the NGO so they can get proper care," he told PTI.

Fateh said that he has shared his contact details with animal lovers across localities.

"Whenever we get a call from any flood-affected area, we immediately rush there to rescue the animals. People have been very supportive, but the situation is still difficult because the water level is high in several pockets," he added.

Another activist, Renu, said she and her team are regularly visiting flood-prone stretches near the Yamuna bank to look for dogs left behind.

"In the past two days, we have rescued around 21 dogs. Most of them are injured and weak. Right now, we are keeping them with us temporarily and giving them basic treatment. Once they are stable, we will move them to shelters," she said.

Sanjai Mohapatra, a veterinary doctor who runs three animal dispensaries in Noida, said that some shelter homes in low-lying areas of Delhi have been hit by the floods, forcing the relocation of around 130 dogs and 14 cats to his dispensaries.

"The injured animals are being provided with medical treatment and food. If we come across any cattle stranded in such areas, we rescue them as well and release them in safer locations," he said.

At 4 pm on Wednesday, the Yamuna was flowing at 207.19 metres, above the danger and evacuation mark. PTI SHB VN VN