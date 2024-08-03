DPAP chief Azad consults party leaders on strategy for assembly polls in J-K

Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) After all three of its candidates forfeited their deposits in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) held extensive consultations with focus on the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Azad consulted the party leaders and workers in both the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu, and highlighted the significance of involving party members at all levels in the decision-making process, a party release said here on Saturday.

“Our focus should be on development, peace and the return of our rights -- Job and land, including statehood," Azad said at the meetings, which were convened to gather suggestions and insights from the party leaders and workers in preparation for the assembly elections.

Azad underscored the need for a unified and collaborative approach to ensure the DPAP’s electoral strategy effectively addresses the needs and aspirations of people.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections, the DPAP chairman said these have been largely focused on national issues, but the assembly elections will present a different scenario.

"Lok Sabha elections were based on a national narrative, where people fell victim to false propaganda and exploitation...in the assembly elections, local issues must be the focus,” he said.

Azad said people are innocent and the parties only engage in politics based on religion and caste, which ultimately harms the public.

Azad reaffirmed his commitment to honesty and transparency, declaring that he will never mislead or lie to people.

“My mission is centered on promoting development and peace for the people of J&K,” he said.

Azad expressed his deep appreciation for the leaders and workers, who put in tremendous effort during the Lok Sabha elections despite the challenges posed by a new party and symbol.

He acknowledged their hard work and dedication and learning from past mistakes to ensure a stronger performance in the assembly elections.

Azad urged everyone to continue their efforts with renewed vigor, aiming for victory in the next electoral battle.

The statement said the leaders and workers expressed their readiness to prepare for the assembly elections with the aim of forming the next government. PTI TAS AS AS