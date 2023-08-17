DPAP chief Azad meets SC lawyer Kapil Sibal, hopes for 'positive outcome' in Article 370 case

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday met Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal here and lauded his arguments against the Centre's move of abrogating Article 370 in August 2019.

Advertisment

Azad hoped for a "positive outcome" of the case in the apex court which is hearing a bunch of pleas against the scrapping of the constitutional provision granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

During his one-hour-long meeting with Sibal, Azad praised him for defending Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

"You presented the case of Article 370 very articulately, you were roaring like a lion," Azad told Sibal who represented some of the petitioners in the Supreme Court, according to a party statement.

Advertisment

The statement said Azad expressed hope of a “positive outcome” of the case in the Supreme Court, saying whatever arguments Sibal presented was representative of the emotions and aspirations of the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad said Sibal became the “voice of voiceless people” whose political rights were snatched. “I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will do justice with the people of the Union Territory and return their rights back with dignity,” he said.

Azad said his fight to secure the political and economic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue. PTI SKL SMN SMN