DPAP Jammu Central Zone vice president joins BJP along with supporters in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) In a setback to the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), founded by Ghulam Nabi Azad, its vice president for the Jammu Central Zone joined the BJP on Friday, accompanied by scores of supporters.

Advertisment

Welcoming Kamalpreet Singh into the party, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Sharma said, “The BJP is the only party in the world that has ensured respect for every person and community, with a focus on peace, progress, and development.” Singh, along with more than 100 supporters, mostly from the Sikh community, joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Sharma and National Secretary and legislator Dr Narinder Singh.

Sharma also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recognition of the sacrifices of the Sikh community and the Sahibzadas, particularly through the announcement of Veer Bal Diwas. He shared the story of Veer Bal Diwas, paying tribute to the ultimate sacrifices of the Chaar Sahibzadas, while recalling the horrific 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which he described as "the dark gift of Congress to innocent people." “Congress only cared for itself and even awarded Bharat Ratna to their special individuals, while denying this recognition to personalities like Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar,” he said. PTI AB MNK MNK