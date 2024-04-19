DPAP leader Parray files nomination from Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat

Srinagar, Apr 19 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Mohammad Saleem Parray on Friday filed nomination papers from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir which is going to polls in the third phase of elections on May 7.

Accompanied by DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad and other leaders of the party, Parray filed the nomination papers before Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Syed Fakhruddin, who is the returning officer of the constituency.

Talking to reporters after filing nomination papers, Azad expressed hope that Parray would win from the seat and represent Jammu and Kashmir and its people in the Lok Sabha.

"This 40-year-old youth, an advocate, who used to fight individual cases in high court, lower court and district court, will now represent our state and its people in India's highest seat of democracy, the Lok Sabha," he said.

Asked why he backtracked from contesting from the seat as people wanted him to contest, Azad said, "Parray is my representative and voting for him was akin to voting for me".

Earlier, while addressing his supporters, Azad asked them to desist from speaking ill against any party or candidate.

He expressed regret over the war of words with some political leaders' apparently referring to National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah whom he had called a tourist.

"There was some war of words with some politicians. I regret that. This is against my nature. For the 40 years I was in Parliament, I never spoke ill against any party or leader. I want that from today we should not speak ill about any party or any party candidate. Our agenda is to serve people," the former J-K chief minister said.

Speaking at an election rally in Doda on April 15, the DPAP chief had alleged that Abdullah comes to the valley only as a "tourist," while he spends summers in London and winters in warmer places abroad.

"Omar sahib, you visit your maternal grandfather's house during summers in London and some hot country during winters and you come here as a tourist," Azad had said.

The NC vice president had hit back at Azad, calling him a "frustrated person".

So far, 10 candidates have filed nomination papers from the constituency including NC's Mian Altaf and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Friday is the last date for filing the nominations.