DPAP will bring law to protect jobs, land for J-K locals if voted to power: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) The DPAP will introduce a law to ensure protection of jobs and land for residents of Jammu and Kashmir if it is elected to power, party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday.

Azad on Friday addressed three meetings in south Kashmir's Dooru, Qazigund and Devsar, as he canvassed for party candidates.

"If elected to power, we will bring a law where no outsider would be allowed to buy land or secure jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby preserving the rights and opportunities for locals," he said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state claimed he had fought against the revocation of Article 370 and statehood as leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Expressing disappointment with the current government, he said nothing could be expected from it on these issues.

"People are suffering here," he said, stressing the need for immediate action to address the challenges faced by the locals.

The first priority of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will be to provide free electricity to the poor and waive off electricity bills for those who cannot afford to pay, Azad said.

He stressed the need to create jobs in various departments to tackle the growing unemployment crisis.

"My aim is to uplift the weaker sections. It pains me to see their condition. They are still without water, electricity and proper roads. As chief minister, I tried my best to bring a revolution in development but two-and-a-half years were not enough. My government couldn't survive long," Azad said.

"Now, I need a chance to complete those projects, which were my dream. I want to build roads to every village and alleviate the suffering of the people," he added.

Azad also voiced his concern over the loss of many young lives due to rising drug abuse, which he linked to lack of employment opportunities.

"It is sad to see our youth turning to drugs but we must first provide jobs to them," he added.

He also urged the people not to be swayed by false slogans and empty promises.

"We need to focus on real development," Azad said, reiterating his commitment to creating jobs, improving infrastructure and fostering peace.

He also warned the public to remain cautious of parties raising "false slogans".

"These parties are indulging in politics for power, my politics is to uplift the poor," Azad asserted. PTI SSB SZM