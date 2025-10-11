DPAP will not fight upcoming bypolls in J-K's Budgam, Nagrota Assembly seats: Azad

Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will not contest the upcoming bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota Assembly seats, its chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Saturday.

He said the decision not to fight the bypolls was taken after thorough consultations and a ground-level assessment, which indicated limited organisational strength in these segments.

“We do not believe in symbolic contests or vote division. Where our support base is not sufficiently strong, we would rather consolidate efforts in other constituencies and focus on the broader mission of restoring democratic dignity and development in Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad said.

The bypolls to Budgam and Nagrota constituencies will be held on November 11, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on November 14.

The Budgam seat fell vacant immediately after the 2024 Assembly elections when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency. The seat has been vacant since October 21, 2024.

Nagrota, on the other hand, fell vacant on October 31, 2024, after the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana.

Reiterating his long-standing demand, the DPAP chairman once again called for the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Effective governance requires close coordination between the lieutenant governor and the chief minister, so that citizens’ grievances are addressed promptly and public welfare schemes reach every corner of the region,” he said.

Highlighting the plight of those affected by recent floods, Azad urged the Centre to announce a comprehensive financial relief package for the victims. He stressed that rebuilding lives and infrastructure must remain the top priority, beyond political or bureaucratic considerations.