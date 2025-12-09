DPCC cracks down on roadside building-material vendors to curb dust pollution

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a fresh order directing the removal of all unauthorised roadside vendors dealing in building and construction materials, officials said on Tuesday.

The committee observed that unregulated storage, sale and transportation of materials such as sand, bajri, bricks, cement, tiles and stones along roads and public spaces had emerged as a persistent source of fugitive dust and a major contributor to PM10 and PM2.5 pollution in the capital.

Invoking powers under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the DPCC noted that despite repeated directions from the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), roadside stocking of construction materials continues unchecked in several parts of the city.

The latest directive is aligned with the CAQM's order on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) issued on November 21, 2025.

Officials have been instructed to clear all roadside and footpath vendors storing or selling building materials in an unauthorised manner and to ensure that no such materials are kept or transported in the open.

The order also states that any material lying exposed on public land, or even on private land without proper covering, should be confiscated, and penalties must be imposed under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's rules and by-laws.

The DPCC emphasised that the step is crucial to tackling neighbourhood-level dust emissions, which remain one of the largest contributors to Delhi's deteriorating air quality.

The directive has been issued with the approval of the competent authority, and implementing agencies have been asked to ensure strict compliance.